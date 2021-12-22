LifeSite staffer calls on young culture warriors to enlist in revamped internship program
Alejandro Rodriguez started with LifeSite as an intern but is now a full-time employee in our video department. Listen as he explains his journey from being a philosophy major to a highly-talented, devout Christian fighting on the frontlines of the battle for life, family, faith, and culture.
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 22, 2021
