LifeSiteNews launches new citizen journalist initiative - LifeSite League

Citizen journalists across the world have been given a new mandate by LifeSiteNews to perform the job that the mainstream media refuses to do – record and witness to the truth under the banner of LifeSite League. LifeSite League is an exciting new initiative started by LifeSiteNews and spearheaded by its new coordinator, Jacinta Rigi, to help give citizen journalists a voice in the ongoing fight against censorship and marginalization of truth. Join LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale as he goes one-on-one with Jacinta Rigi about the reasons for LifeSite League, the importance of citizen journalism, and the critical steps regular people can take to safeguard their freedoms and promote the pro-life and pro-family mission to bring all people to the fullness of the Truth.

