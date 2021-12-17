LifeSite's beginnings and fighting the occult: Q&A with John-Henry Westen
LifeSite's Danielle Zuccaro asks John-Henry Westen a variety of questions submitted by LifeSite monthly donors, or, "Sustainers." John-Henry talks about how LifeSite got started, the importance of pregnancy resource centers, and how to engage in the spiritual battle against Satan.
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 17, 2021
