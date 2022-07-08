Like so many other mysteries of the faith, we only get what we need by letting go of what we think we have
In today's episode, Mother Miriam talks about how we cannot know with certainty whether we can persevere without help from God.
Mother Miriam LiveJuly 8, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
