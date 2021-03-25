Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Lila Rose reveals moment she decided to take on the abortion industry: ‘I couldn’t be silent anymore’

Thu Mar 25, 2021 - 1:42 pm EST

In This Episode

Founder and president of Live Action, Lila Rose joins Jonathon van Maren in this episode of The Van Maren Show for a conversation on the pro-life movement and her personal journey to how she got to where she is today. Rose since she was only 15 has been exposing a lot of the horrors and criminal behavior that takes place at abortion clinics. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/lila-rose-reveals-moment-she-decided-to-take-up-the-pro-life-fight

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL