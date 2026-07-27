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LISTEN: Fulton Sheen on the incredible value of a daily Holy Hour

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Archbishop Fulton Sheen called the daily Holy Hour the most transformative practice for the spiritual life. Not a few minutes of distracted prayer. Not a rushed visit. A sustained hour before the Blessed Sacrament, in silence, in adoration, in companionship with Christ.

Sheen argued that the modern world is filled with constant distractions, making it impossible to enter deeply into prayer in just a few minutes. Drawing on Christ’s encounter with the disciples on the road to Emmaus, he explained that a sustained period of silent prayer allows the soul to gradually leave behind the noise of the world, recognize Christ’s presence more fully, and embrace the path of sacrifice, suffering, and resurrection.

The Holy Hour is not optional piety. It is an essential act of intercession, particularly for priests who bear the spiritual burdens of those entrusted to their care. Christians are called to pray and make sacrifices for others, just as Christ offered Himself for the salvation of the world.

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July 27, 2026

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