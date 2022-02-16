Living the virtue of chastity is the path to a 'fulfilled life': Catholic bishop
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reminds us that all Christians are called to live the virtue of chastity.
The Bishop Strickland ShowFebruary 16, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
