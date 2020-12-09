Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Lockdowns in the light of Advent: Advice from a hermit on how to cope

Wed Dec 9, 2020 - 12:24 pm EST

In This Episode

Father Maximilian Mary Dean is a Hermit serving in the Diocese of Harrisburg, PA where he offers daily mass for the Cloistered Carmelite Sisters of the monastery of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. His appearance on the John-Henry Westen Show at the beginning of the lockdowns in April was a huge hit with the faithful and he is back to talk about what it means during Advent to be carrying our crosses once again.

