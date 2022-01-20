What will Democrats do if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade?
LifeSite's own Claire Chretien joins Rebekah on today's episode to discuss the March for Life, the pro-life movement, and the latest Supreme Court developments.
Ladies of LifeSiteJanuary 20, 2022
About the Show
Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events.
We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.
