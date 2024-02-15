Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Looking for an anti-woke adventure novel for your Catholic young adults? Try Catholic Joe Superhero

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Everything you wanted in a novel for late-teens and adults especially young adults…. action, drama, high stakes, yes there lots of fighting, but all good. A fictional story of a modern-day saint dealing with the woes of FBI coming after Catholic families and woke ideology enforcement in schools. Listen to this author for just five minutes and you’ll know it is going to be faithful to the Church. But the story is captivating, enticing and inspirational. You’ll inspire your young men to fight for faith and family.

February 15, 2024

