Looking for an anti-woke adventure novel for your Catholic young adults? Try Catholic Joe Superhero

Everything you wanted in a novel for late-teens and adults especially young adults…. action, drama, high stakes, yes there lots of fighting, but all good. A fictional story of a modern-day saint dealing with the woes of FBI coming after Catholic families and woke ideology enforcement in schools. Listen to this author for just five minutes and you’ll know it is going to be faithful to the Church. But the story is captivating, enticing and inspirational. You’ll inspire your young men to fight for faith and family.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten