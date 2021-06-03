Podcast Image

Love is what makes this priest willing to call out unfaithful bishops, even the Pope

Thu Jun 3, 2021 - 3:36 pm EST

Father Francis Gloudeman from Ontario, California talks with John-Henry about the need for the laity to reject "disobedient shepherds," and to stand with those priests who remain faithful to Jesus Christ.

