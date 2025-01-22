Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Madonna’s blasphemy and celebrity support for Pope Francis

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

As more Catholics question Pope Francis’ faithfulness to Church teachings, celebrities like Madonna continue to support him despite her career of mocking Catholicism. Why does there seem to be a new and unsettling alliance between modern culture and a pontiff who remains controversial among the faithful?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/catholics-must-never-lose-hope-when-the-faith-is-attacked-whether-by-madonna-or-pope-francis/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 22, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
4:23

Madonna’s blasphemy and celebrity support for Pope Francis

Recent Videos
3:56

Archbishop Lenga Questions Legitimacy of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
4:14

Archbishop Lenga’s bold stand against modernist errors

Recent Videos
4:32

WARNINGS for Our Time | Anne Catherine Emmerich’s Prophecy

Recent Videos
3:51

BETRAYAL in Rome?! | Ancient prophecies warn of apostasy

Recent Videos
3:56

Fatima’s warnings and the rise of apostasy

Recent Videos
4:24

From Marxism to the Catholic Faith

Recent Videos
4:09

Christ never promised all popes would be saints

Recent Videos
3:43

Nancy Pelosi's defiance: A tragic act of sacrilege

Recent Videos
4:42

Journey back to the faith | Deacon Keith

Recent Videos
4:36

ISIS and the brutal persecution of Christians post-Assad

Recent Videos
4:32

Heroic Faith: A Sudanese Bishop's Witness and Africa’s Spiritual Awakening

Comments

4 Comments

    Loading...