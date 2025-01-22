Madonna’s blasphemy and celebrity support for Pope Francis
As more Catholics question Pope Francis’ faithfulness to Church teachings, celebrities like Madonna continue to support him despite her career of mocking Catholicism. Why does there seem to be a new and unsettling alliance between modern culture and a pontiff who remains controversial among the faithful?
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/catholics-must-never-lose-hope-when-the-faith-is-attacked-whether-by-madonna-or-pope-francis/
January 22, 2025
