MAGA CIVIL WAR: Epstein files drama, Mamdani victory

President Donald Trump reversed his campaign promise on releasing the Epstein files, sparking backlash from Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who demand full disclosure. Now the files could be released after a congressional vote. Wade, Stephen, and Andreas explain how this tension reveals a deeper divide between the populist America First base and the D.C. establishment reshaping MAGA from within.

Then, the show turns to Zohran Mamdani’s election in New York City, spotlighting how mass immigration is changing the political landscape. Finally, the hosts tackle why young women are rejecting marriage, and why conservatives must address Gen Z’s material concerns or risk losing an entire generation.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten