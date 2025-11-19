Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

MAGA CIVIL WAR: Epstein files drama, Mamdani victory

President Donald Trump reversed his campaign promise on releasing the Epstein files, sparking backlash from Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who demand full disclosure. Now the files could be released after a congressional vote. Wade, Stephen, and Andreas explain how this tension reveals a deeper divide between the populist America First base and the D.C. establishment reshaping MAGA from within.

Then, the show turns to Zohran Mamdani’s election in New York City, spotlighting how mass immigration is changing the political landscape. Finally, the hosts tackle why young women are rejecting marriage, and why conservatives must address Gen Z’s material concerns or risk losing an entire generation.

November 19, 2025

Recent Episodes

