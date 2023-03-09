‘Make love, not war’: The false promises & fallout of the sexual revolution
For centuries mankind has surrendered its sovereignty to the false promises of the sexual revolution, and the fallout has been unimaginable: increased promiscuity, divorce, abortion, hatred, and despair are just some of the many poisonous fruits this craze has produced in society.
Can one hope to continue to exist in such a fallen, sex-obsessed world, seemingly hell-bent on pushing for the removal of all moral standards and boundaries? Join LifeSiteNews European correspondent Andreas Wailzer in his interview with Catholic author Gabriele Kuby as they break open the dark truth about the sexual revolution and discuss the key components necessary to build a Culture of Life.
LSNTVMarch 9, 2023
