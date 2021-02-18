Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Make this Lent a time to come together as a family

Thu Feb 18, 2021 - 4:45 pm EST

In This Episode

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH

 

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=mml_LentFamily

 

In this episode, Mother Miriam discusses some ways this Lent an unite the family through fasting and prayer.

 

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page: http://FB.com/mothermiriamlive

 

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live at: http://bit.ly/submml

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL