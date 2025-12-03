Malachi Martin: The Vatican's Secret Cardinal Revealed
In this stunning revelation from a new book, author and former CIA officer Rob Marro shares the moment he discovered his friend and confessor, Father Malachi Martin, held a secret, monumental title within the Church.
Marro recounts the private drive where Martin, the famed exorcist and Vatican insider, let slip a bombshell: he had been relentlessly pressured to attend an event because “they wanted an actual Vatican cardinal present.”
December 3, 2025
