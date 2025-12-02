Malachi Martin's WARNINGS: Secret cardinal, Fatima & the coming crisis

Rob Marro sits down with John-Henry Westen to reveal the explosive contents of his new book, In the Shadows of the Vatican, uncovering the hidden life of the enigmatic Father Malachi Martin.

Marro unveils Martin’s secret elevation as a Vatican “apostolic administrator,” a covert cardinalate established as a Cold War contingency plan. He details Martin’s intimate involvement with the Third Secret of Fatima, his clandestine work behind the Iron Curtain, his profound spiritual warfare encounters, and his prophetic warnings about diabolic disorientation and future crises within the Church.

