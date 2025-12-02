Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Malachi Martin's WARNINGS: Secret cardinal, Fatima & the coming crisis

Rob Marro sits down with John-Henry Westen to reveal the explosive contents of his new book, In the Shadows of the Vatican, uncovering the hidden life of the enigmatic Father Malachi Martin.

Marro unveils Martin’s secret elevation as a Vatican “apostolic administrator,” a covert cardinalate established as a Cold War contingency plan. He details Martin’s intimate involvement with the Third Secret of Fatima, his clandestine work behind the Iron Curtain, his profound spiritual warfare encounters, and his prophetic warnings about diabolic disorientation and future crises within the Church.

December 2, 2025

36:40

Donald Trump PROPHECY: Pro-lifer Mark Crosby HEALED

59:21

Stigmatist’s PROPHECY: There will be two successive ANTI-POPES

35:30

Pope Leo's LGBT agenda: Vatican abandoning Christ?

49:17

Prepare for MARTYRDOM - a WARNING from Bishop Schneider

27:43

J6 PRISONER: Solitary confinement SAVED my SOUL

32:34

Reparation, redemption & the triumph of Mary | First Saturday Rosary

38:00

God gave me a MIRACLE - PROPHETIC ANSWER for our time

21:59

Is Russia the Future of Christian Europe?

18:21

Has RUSSIA become MORE PRO-LIFE than the U.S.?!

22:29

Russia’s moral REVIVAL: from Abortion capital to pro-life nation

33:48

Faith vs lies: Are we in the final battle?

