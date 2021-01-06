Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Malcom Muggeridge witnessed firsthand the evils of Communism: biographer

Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 5:20 pm EST

In these week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by Gregory Wolfe, the biographer of famed 20th century British writer Malcolm Muggeridge, a one-time supporter of communism.

