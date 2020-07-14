Podcast Image

Man is made in the image and likeness of God, learning our faith with the Baltimore Catechism

Tue Jul 14, 2020 - 5:15 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live aired on 7.14.2020. In today’s episode, Mother Miriam continues to work through the Baltimore Catechism focusing on man’s purpose and how we are made in the image and likeness of God.

