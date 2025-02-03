Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

MANDATORY abortion training? Pro-life doctors speak out

Dr. Christina Francis and Dr. Susan Bane from the American Association of Pro-Life OB-GYNs warn that the U.S. is moving toward mandatory abortion training, making it harder for pro-life students to enter the medical field. The doctors also reveal the challenges facing pro-life doctors and medical students to John-Henry Westen.

Dr. Bane speaks about the purpose of medicine as a profession rooted in healing, not harming. She urges parents to encourage their children to pursue medicine despite cultural pressures, to defend the pro-life presence in the field. Both doctors share powerful personal stories — Francis recalls delivering a baby who survived a chemical abortion reversal and Bane tells of a mother who overcame fear to embrace her terminally ill newborn.

February 3, 2025

