Many 'amazing things' happen in the womb after conception: pro-life US bishop
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland shares his reaction to purported research on how fetal cells can help a mother's injured heart, as well as how each and every Holy Mass is a "little Easter."
The Bishop Strickland ShowMay 3, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
