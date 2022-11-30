Many Canadians are not fully aware of the horrors of the assisted suicide regime: family physician
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon has a conversation with Canadian family medicine practitioner and vocal opponent of MAiD, Dr. Ramona Coelho. Dr. Coelho gives us the latest news on Canada's assisted suicide regime and explores what we can do to address this crisis.
The Van Maren ShowNovember 30, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Many Canadians are not fully aware of the horrors of the assisted suicide regime: family physician
-
Why is the transgender movement so powerful and how do we fight back? Pro-family journalist explains
-
'Anti-human' spiritual forces are behind transgender ideology: pro-family filmmaker
-
My daughter was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, but I knew abortion was not my 'only option'
-
21,000 unborn babies have been killed in Ireland the past three years