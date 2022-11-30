The Van Maren Show

Many Canadians are not fully aware of the horrors of the assisted suicide regime: family physician

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon has a conversation with Canadian family medicine practitioner and vocal opponent of MAiD, Dr. Ramona Coelho. Dr. Coelho gives us the latest news on Canada's assisted suicide regime and explores what we can do to address this crisis.

The Van Maren ShowNovember 30, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More