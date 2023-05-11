MARCH 4 LIFE 2023: John-Henry Westen Gives ROUSING Speech to THOUSANDS

John-Henry Westen rallied pro-life and pro-family activists from across Canada at the 2023 Canadian March for Life in an unforgettable speech about life, faith, family and freedom — blasting the culture of death and defending the least among us, including: the unborn, sick, depressed, elderly, and dying. The 2023 Canadian March for Life is organized by Campaign Life Coalition, a national pro-life advocacy non-profit and original parent organization of LifeSiteNews’ Canadian activist arm. Participants in the march come from all across Canada to pray, cheer, and rally together in the fight to build the Culture of Life. Thunderous applause was heard in downtown Ottawa as John-Henry Westen witnessed to the truth about life at one of the largest events in the nation.

HONOR YOUR MOTHER WITH THE 2023 LIFESITE SPIRITUAL BOUQUET:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/honor-your-mother-with-the-2023-lifesite-spiritual-bouquet/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/