MARCH FOR LIFE 2025 | A defiant stand for the unborn

The March for Life 2025 brought tens of thousands to Washington, D.C., in a bold and unwavering demonstration for the protection of the unborn. Featuring faith leaders like Father Fidelis Moscinski and a powerful video address from President Donald Trump, the event showcased the relentless determination of the pro-life movement to secure justice for the voiceless.

John-Henry Westen captured the intensity of the day, interviewing figures like Father Fidelis, who shared his ministry and prison experiences, and Heather Lawless, whose harrowing survival of an abortion drives her advocacy. Marchers celebrated progress while pledging to continue the fight until life is protected in every state, from conception to natural death.

MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/newly-pardoned-joan-andrews-bell-joins-tens-of-thousands-at-dc-march-for-life/

