March for Life 2025 | Trump's pro-life wins!

The March for Life 2025 in Washington, D.C. proves that the pro-life movement is alive and well in the United States. The discussion captures powerful moments such as Eucharistic Adoration led by the Sisters of Life and the presence of key leaders like Bishop Joseph Strickland and the energy and hope inspired by thousands of participants, particularly young people who came together to stand for life. The panel reflects on the growing momentum of the pro-life cause in America, with huge victories, including the release of pro-life prisoners thanks to President Donald Trump, and policy changes aimed at protecting life.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten