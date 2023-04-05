Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Marian devotion: The secret to protection, joy in a world full of chaos

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Finding and drawing closer to Jesus through Mary has long been the goal of Greg and Jennifer Willits, the married couple who began the website RosaryArmy.com. A power couple and veteran Catholic podcasters, Greg and Jennifer share their 20-years of dating and marriage experience with Gen Z, Millennials, and even those struggling against divorce. The secret to a long and happy marriage? Greg and Jennifer give all the credit to the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying the rosary, and even making rosaries for others. 

To date, Greg and Jennifer have made millions of rosaries through RosaryArmy.com. Now, John-Henry Westen takes a closer look at RosaryArmy.com and the positive impact that Greg and Jennifer have had on Gen Z, Millennials, and married couples around the world — and what dating, engaged, and married couples can do to strengthen their romance and relationship one day at a time.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 5, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Marian devotion: The secret to protection, joy in a world full of chaos

Recent Videos
0:43:44

'Canceled priest' Fr. John Lovell warning: Pope Francis pushing pagan Mass

Recent Videos
1:02:47

New 18-year-old saint? High school senior with brain tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

Recent Videos
0:26:47

3 top stories | Fulton J. Sheen, NEW miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX beliefs

Recent Videos
1:02:01

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue reveals end-times prophecy of the Antichrist

Recent Videos
0:44:53

Pilots strike back against United Airlines vax mandate with lawsuit

Recent Videos
0:30:23

Twin baby girls: Conjoined and doomed to die | A mother's moving testimony

Recent Videos
0:58:55

New World Order religion EXPOSED: Pagan practices of Klaus Schwab, WEF, and MORE

Recent Videos
0:43:42

The most powerful force: Candace Owens' husband describes his Christian faith

Recent Videos
0:27:42

Stopping the forced sexual revolution in Africa

Recent Videos
0:24:36

WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

Recent Videos
0:34:58

NOW in Rome: Married priesthood next on Pope Francis' agenda?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...