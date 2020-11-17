Marian theologian joins Mother Miriam to discuss Our Blessed Mother

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 9.25.2020 and re-aired on 11.17.2020. Today, Dr. Mark Miravelle, a Marian theologian, joins Mother Miriam to discuss dedication to Our Blessed Mother.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Never miss a show! Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live email updates here.