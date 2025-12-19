Former Classmate of Pope Leo SPEAKS OUT! | Professor William Thomas

Professor William A. Thomas delivers a sobering analysis of the moral and spiritual unraveling of the West, tracing its roots to humanity’s rebellion against God and the Church’s retreat from truth. He critiques the rise of doctrinal ambiguity, the silence on sin and hell, and the emotionalism driving today’s “synodal” experiments. Thomas warns that modernism, relativism, and Marxist ideologies are being repackaged as reform, while in reality they are eroding catechesis, doctrine, and Catholic identity.

He urges a return to the clarity of apostolic teaching, devotion to Our Lady of Fatima, and the sacred liturgy.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten