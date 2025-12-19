Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Former Classmate of Pope Leo SPEAKS OUT! | Professor William Thomas

Rome Life Forum

Rome Life Forum

See More

Professor William A. Thomas delivers a sobering analysis of the moral and spiritual unraveling of the West, tracing its roots to humanity’s rebellion against God and the Church’s retreat from truth. He critiques the rise of doctrinal ambiguity, the silence on sin and hell, and the emotionalism driving today’s “synodal” experiments. Thomas warns that modernism, relativism, and Marxist ideologies are being repackaged as reform, while in reality they are eroding catechesis, doctrine, and Catholic identity.

He urges a return to the clarity of apostolic teaching, devotion to Our Lady of Fatima, and the sacred liturgy.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 19, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Former Classmate of Pope Leo SPEAKS OUT! | Professor William Thomas

Recent Videos
40:49

STAND Your GROUND: Pat Castle’s Catholic BATTLE Plan

Recent Videos
56:54

Satanic ritual abuse SURVIVOR testifies in Rome

Recent Videos
51:58

Is Francis the pope? John-Henry Westen considers the evidence

Recent Videos
48:01

Ignoring Our Lady: a risk the Church can't afford

Recent Videos
53:42

How dissenters tried to change Church teaching on contraception

Recent Videos
51:56

3 errors prophesied by Our Lady of Fatima that threaten the Church and world

Recent Videos
34:14

HORRIFIC TRUTH about the war in the Holy Land | Jason Jones

Recent Videos
34:09

Godless Modernism has taken over the world: Candace Owens' husband

Recent Videos
36:04

Bishop Strickland: We Catholics MUST resist the scourge of Modernism

Recent Videos
6:14

Turn to Our Lady of Fatima before it's too late

Recent Videos
16:22

Evolution: The false science enabling the globalists | Hugh Owen

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...