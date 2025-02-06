Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Marxist INFILTRATION? Bobby Angel Exclusive Interview

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Is the Marxism infiltrating the Church? Our daily lives? Bobby Angel, a Catholic author, speaker, and co-host of The Jackie and Bobby Show, warn about the possible infiltration into modern ideologies, particularly in gender theory and radical feminism, and highlights the importance of faith, sacred art, and traditional values in countering these influences. He shares his journey of faith, from being a cradle Catholic who drifted in his teenage years to experiencing a powerful reawakening through Eucharistic adoration and a Steubenville youth conference.

Bobby discusses his background in philosophy and theology, highlighting how his time in seminary and teaching at an all-boys Catholic high school shaped his understanding of the faith. His new book, The Postmodern Predicament, explores the cultural decline caused by postmodernism and Marxist influences, offering a Catholic perspective on reclaiming truth and order in society. The conversation covers topics like the dangers of moral relativism, the loss of classical education, and the impact of pornography and utilitarianism on human dignity. Bobby emphasizes that philosophy is crucial in shaping one’s worldview, influencing how society perceives truth, beauty, and human worth.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 6, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Marxist INFILTRATION? Bobby Angel Exclusive Interview

Recent Videos
49:02

Political prisoners FREED by Donald Trump: exclusive interview

Recent Videos
36:24

Woke gender inclusion MANDATED at Christian schools?

Recent Videos
20:44

These sisters heard the Lord call to them

Recent Videos
34:43

Why NOBODY can support abortion

Recent Videos
40:27

Did God Save Trump for a Higher Purpose?

Recent Videos
34:06

Dark times ahead for Catholics | ‘Cowboy Priest’ reveals how to survive

Recent Videos
17:48

Catholic ranch THRIVES despite ban from Archbishop Gustavo

Recent Videos
27:56

This order of nuns is THRIVING | Sister Wilhelmina

Recent Videos
29:18

'Not the Pope, just Bergoglio'? Bishop who survived communism weighs in

Recent Videos
36:18

How a hermit priest helped save a woman from addiction during COVID lockdown

Recent Videos
39:19

Usurper? Second oldest bishop in the world weighs in on Francis

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...