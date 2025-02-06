Marxist INFILTRATION? Bobby Angel Exclusive Interview

Is the Marxism infiltrating the Church? Our daily lives? Bobby Angel, a Catholic author, speaker, and co-host of The Jackie and Bobby Show, warn about the possible infiltration into modern ideologies, particularly in gender theory and radical feminism, and highlights the importance of faith, sacred art, and traditional values in countering these influences. He shares his journey of faith, from being a cradle Catholic who drifted in his teenage years to experiencing a powerful reawakening through Eucharistic adoration and a Steubenville youth conference.

Bobby discusses his background in philosophy and theology, highlighting how his time in seminary and teaching at an all-boys Catholic high school shaped his understanding of the faith. His new book, The Postmodern Predicament, explores the cultural decline caused by postmodernism and Marxist influences, offering a Catholic perspective on reclaiming truth and order in society. The conversation covers topics like the dangers of moral relativism, the loss of classical education, and the impact of pornography and utilitarianism on human dignity. Bobby emphasizes that philosophy is crucial in shaping one’s worldview, influencing how society perceives truth, beauty, and human worth.

