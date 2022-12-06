Mary promises graces for those who do this on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception
On today's episode, Mother Miriam reminds us that Thursday is the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, a holy day of obligation, and shares how to pray the "Hour of Grace" to obtain special graces through the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Mother Miriam LiveDecember 6, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Mary promises graces for those who do this on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception
-
-
-
The crucial importance of passing the Catholic faith onto the next generation
-