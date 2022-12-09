Mother Miriam Live

Mary’s life serves as an example for Christian womanhood

On today's episode, Mother Miriam shares excerpts from a book entitled Spiritual Steps to Christmas by Rev. Mons. Aloysius Coogan S.J. and how Mary as the Mother of the Savior Jesus Christ is a model of authentic womanhood.

Mother Miriam LiveDecember 9, 2022

Mother Miriam Live

