Masonic infiltration of the Vatican: the evidence
Father Charles Murr, author of the book Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry, lays out the compelling evidence of the Masonic infiltration in the Vatican that influenced the changes witnessed by the Church over the past century.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJune 7, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
-
Pope names pro-LGBT Cardinal Blase Cupich to Vatican liturgy office
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' – a surprise box office hit and a disgusting anti-Catholic movie
-
Abp. Viganò confirms Ratzinger's former secretary for 19 years was homosexual