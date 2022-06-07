The John-Henry Westen Show

Masonic infiltration of the Vatican: the evidence

Father Charles Murr, author of the book Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry, lays out the compelling evidence of the Masonic infiltration in the Vatican that influenced the changes witnessed by the Church over the past century.

