The John-Henry Westen Show

Was Freemasonry behind the death of Pope John Paul I?

Fr. Charles Murr rejoins John-Henry for a further discussion on Masonic infiltration of the Vatican, specifically the cover-up of Pope John Paul I's secret evening meeting with Cdl. Sebastiano Baggio, a suspected Freemason, the night before the Holy Father passed away.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJuly 15, 2022

The John-Henry Westen Show

