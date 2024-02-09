Mass Migration is Changing America Forever

The United States is enduring mass migration of people from across the world in numbers never seen in history. Citizens from as far as China are flooding the United States’ southern border which, if continued to be left unchecked, will forever change the culture of America. The consequence of this will result in a change of values that will be felt across the world. Fr. Charles Murr poses a disturbing suggestion of how mass migration has been so prevalent with a haunting question: is the United States government doing this to its own people on purpose?

Watch the full show where further unpacks a possible civil war brewing in the United States and in the Catholic Church at large: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/civil-war-brewing-in-us-and-catholic-church/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten