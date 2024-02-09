Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Mass Migration is Changing America Forever

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The United States is enduring mass migration of people from across the world in numbers never seen in history. Citizens from as far as China are flooding the United States’ southern border which, if continued to be left unchecked, will forever change the culture of America. The consequence of this will result in a change of values that will be felt across the world. Fr. Charles Murr poses a disturbing suggestion of how mass migration has been so prevalent with a haunting question: is the United States government doing this to its own people on purpose?

Watch the full show where further unpacks a possible civil war brewing in the United States and in the Catholic Church at large: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/civil-war-brewing-in-us-and-catholic-church/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 9, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Mass Migration is Changing America Forever

Recent Videos
4:25

The 'racist' reason why Pope Francis thinks African bishops refuse LGBT blessings

Recent Videos
5:44

Bishop Joseph Strickland laments the current confusion in the Church

Recent Videos
4:31

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to the controversy about gender roles

Recent Videos
4:14

BEAUTIFUL: African nun explains God's will for the family

Recent Videos
3:20

Africa Life Forum: Exposing the harm of the LGBT agenda

Recent Videos
4:08

The father's role comes from GOD

Recent Videos
3:14

Faith lives in the HEARTS of the PEOPLE

Recent Videos
4:03

Drew Mason: 'One of the greatest scripture scholars of all time ... is SATAN.'

Recent Videos
3:26

Parents get this WRONG about their children

Recent Videos
4:07

President Trump receives Vivek Ramaswamy's endorsement to champion life, faith & family

Recent Videos
5:06

"This CANNOT happen again." Pope Francis' time of confusion will end

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...