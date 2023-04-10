Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

'Mass of the Ages' controversy revisited - Total Latin Mass ban incoming?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Pope Francis and his far-left Vatican elites are issuing a total ban on the Traditional Latin Mass — the Mass of the Ages — in just 30 days. Over 1 Billion Catholics worldwide will be impacted by the sudden censorship of the Catholic Church’s most ancient liturgy, all to further Pope Francis’ Pachamama New World Religion. LifeSite quickly alerted the world about this ban taking place in 30 days — just one month away — and now LifeSite is revisiting the interview with Cameron O’Hearn, where the controversy all began. 

Watch Cameron O’Hearn explain the Latin Mass controversy through his monumental project, The Mass of the Ages, and see how the Latin Mass has impacted Cameron’s life, and the life of countless others. Cameron O’Hearn is a true Catholic hero defending the Latin Mass, and nothing Pope Francis can do will truly stop the Latin Mass movement.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 10, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:39:29

'Mass of the Ages' controversy revisited - Total Latin Mass ban incoming?

Recent Videos
0:02:03

Watch: John-Henry Westen's heartfelt message for Easter 2023

Recent Videos
0:44:59

Prepare NOW: Demise of dollar dominance, living standard underway

Recent Videos
0:37:15

Marian devotion: The secret to protection, joy in a world full of chaos

Recent Videos
0:43:44

'Canceled priest' Fr. John Lovell warning: Pope Francis pushing pagan Mass

Recent Videos
1:02:47

New 18-year-old saint? High school senior with brain tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

Recent Videos
0:26:47

3 top stories | Fulton J. Sheen, NEW miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX beliefs

Recent Videos
1:02:01

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue reveals end-times prophecy of the Antichrist

Recent Videos
0:44:53

Pilots strike back against United Airlines vax mandate with lawsuit

Recent Videos
0:30:23

Twin baby girls: Conjoined and doomed to die | A mother's moving testimony

Recent Videos
0:58:55

New World Order religion EXPOSED: Pagan practices of Klaus Schwab, WEF, and MORE

Recent Videos
0:43:42

The most powerful force: Candace Owens' husband describes his Christian faith

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...