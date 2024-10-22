Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

MASSIVE 5,000-mile relay race for the unborn a HUGE success

Pro-lifers finished the world’s largest spanning pro-life event, forming a massive cross-shaped relay as they walked and ran over 5,000 miles across America. On October 19, LIFE Runners celebrated the end of their 2024 A-Cross America relay race with Benedictine College students, running into Roe Park in Kansas where they were met by fellow pro-lifers and a special visit from local Archbishop Joseph Naumann. The relay received support from several Catholic bishops and LifeSiteNews.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-lifers-complete-5000-mile-relay-race-forming-a-massive-cross-over-the-united-states/

October 22, 2024

