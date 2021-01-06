Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Massive crowds demand justice For Trump in DC
Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 11:42 am EST
In This Episode
At least a million Trump supporters poured into the nation's capital on Wednesday to dispute the results of the Presidential Election. LifeSiteNews Correspondent Jim Hale has been in the middle of it all day.
