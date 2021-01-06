Podcast Image

Massive crowds demand justice For Trump in DC

Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 11:42 am EST

At least a million Trump supporters poured into the nation's capital on Wednesday to dispute the results of the Presidential Election. LifeSiteNews Correspondent Jim Hale has been in the middle of it all day.

