Maui has burned, But Pope Francis plans to ignite more doctrinal fire

Faith & Reason

Lahaina, Hawaii, on the island of Maui, is in ruins. No sirens, no water, and poor planning have led to catastrophe, with hundreds of tragic deaths, missing children, and other casualties in the aftermath. Questions about what happened in Maui persist, and the answers are troubling. Meanwhile, Pope Francis plans to advance Part 2 of his encyclical Laudato Si — pushing his version of environmentalism to address “climate change.” The Maui fires have ignited a new age of climate alarmism — one that Pope Francis is not letting go to waste. Join LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen, attorney Liz Yore, Fr. James Altman, and Biden laptop whistleblower Jack Maxey to find out what climate change activists are planning in a brand-new episode of Faith and Reason.

Help relief efforts in Hawaii: LifeFunder

August 25, 2023

