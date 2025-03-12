MCELROY ABUSE COVER-UP? Protest Erupts Over Cardinal's Installation

Ritual abuse victim Rachel Mastrogiacomo accuses Cardinal Robert McElroy of being complicit in covering up her assault as Catholics gathered outside the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, D.C., to protest the installation of McElroy as archbishop, with critics citing concerns about McElroy’s opposition to Catholic teaching, with some even calling for a RICO investigation.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Wilton Gregory gives a speech praising McElroy as a “servant of the gospel,” highlighting the hypocrisy of the Church’s leadership. Speakers like Janet Smith and Michael Hitchborn stress that the Church is infiltrated by its own enemies and call for action through prayer, protest, and public accountability. Protesters urge Catholics to fight for true justice and demand transparency from the Church hierarchy.

