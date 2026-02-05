Media boss comes out as trad Catholic: Why young men are converting – It's the FUTURE!

John-Henry Westen explores the dramatic and public conversion of Jordan Schwarzenberger, former secular media executive and creative force behind the Sidemen, to traditional Catholicism. Once immersed in aggressively liberal environments, Schwarzenberger now critiques modernism and atheism as cultural dead ends. His remarks, including a striking BBC interview, offer a bold testimony to the power of truth and tradition in elite cultural circles. Rather than promoting vague spirituality, he embraces rigorous doctrine and the authority of the Church.

