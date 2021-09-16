The John-Henry Westen Show

Medical 'prisoner': Woman dies in Catholic hospital after being denied basic rights

This is one of the most shocking accounts throughout the entire COVID pandemic – a patient named Veronica Wolski died at a Catholic hospital after being denied basic care and requested treatments. John-Henry discussed this […]

The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 16, 2021

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

