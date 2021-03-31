Podcast Image

Meet the 3-year-old who got discriminatory abortions banned in Mississippi

Wed Mar 31, 2021 - 4:41 pm EST

Hudson Hartman and his mom Mika captured the hearts of Mississippi Senators and representatives while testifying in support of a bill to ban abortions based on race, sex, disability, or genetic make-up. Hudson is a three-year-old vivacious boy with Down syndrome.

