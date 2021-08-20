REPLAY:
Doctors discuss fertility risks of COVID jab
Meet the journalist fighting Ireland's corrupt, authoritarian COVID measures

John-Henry talks with Gemma O'Doherty, an investigative journalist on-the-ground in Ireland, who is exposing the growing totalitarian measures in the country, willing to do so even if it means arrest. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/meet-the-journalist-fighting-irelands-corrupt-authoritarian-covid-measures/

