Meet the journalist fighting Ireland's corrupt, authoritarian COVID measures
John-Henry talks with Gemma O'Doherty, an investigative journalist on-the-ground in Ireland, who is exposing the growing totalitarian measures in the country, willing to do so even if it means arrest. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/meet-the-journalist-fighting-irelands-corrupt-authoritarian-covid-measures/
The John-Henry Westen ShowAugust 20, 2021
