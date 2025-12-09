Meet the traditional Redemptorists who CALLED OUT the synodal church

Meet the traditional Redemptorist religious who broke decades of silence to publicly confront what they see as the errors of the Synodal Church. In this exclusive interview, Father Michael Mary, FSSR, explains the final straw — Pope Francis’ remarks in Singapore — that compelled his congregation to openly reject doctrinal ambiguity and religious indifferentism. He issues a stark challenge: excommunication for defending truth is meaningless. This is the story of their stand and a call for all Catholics to find the courage to do the same.

