Meet the young 'Pro-Life Spiderman' who climbs skyscrapers to help the unborn

Maison Des Champs, better known as "Pro-Life Spiderman," explains why he's chosen skyscraper climbing to raise money and awareness for pro-life causes, as well as how he feels so comfortable climbing without any equipment.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJune 24, 2022

