Megyn Kelly gets it; Sean Hannity loses it, and aborted baby body parts for sale

Faith & Reason

In a shocking yet welcome reversal, Megyn Kelly regrets her former support of transgender ideology, spotlighting her remorse in a recent interview of Isabelle Ayala, a detransitioner who started taking cross-sex hormone supplements at age 14. This recent conversion toward the culture of life by a major media personality like Kelly signals a collapse in the woke agenda. Meanwhile, Sean Hannity has now openly embraced both abortion and in vitro fertilization (IVF) despite his previous pro-life advocacy.

The time is now to pray for Sean Hannity’s conversion back to the Catholic faith and its teachings. The grotesque reality of abortion and support for the practice is newly amplified: an investigation into Planned Parenthood’s dark dealings reveals how the organization violated federal law by selling aborted baby body parts to UC San Diego. The price? Ownership of any university patents or intellectual property after experimentation on the fetal remains. The world is at a turning point. Watch this episode of Faith and Reason now to spread the culture of life.

March 15, 2024

