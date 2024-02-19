Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Mentally Handicapped Woman Chose LIFE

After 27 years, Steventhen Holland met his birth mother. Mentally handicapped and assaulted by five men, Steventhen’s mother still chose life. Steventhen tells her heroic story, sharing how grateful he is that — because of his mother — he is alive to celebrate her unconditional love.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/child-of-sexual-assault-shares-why-hes-thankful-that-his-mother-chose-life

