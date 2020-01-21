John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.
Michael Matt blows lid off German church, calls on Catholic to be ‘militant’
Tue Jan 21, 2020 - 7:34 pm EST
In This Episode
Remnant newspaper editor Michael Matt joins John-Henry in Munich to discuss the Catholic Church in Germany. He issues a clarion call for Catholics to fulfill their obligation to be militant soldiers for Christ.
