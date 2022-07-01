The John-Henry Westen Show

Michigan GOP candidate Ryan Kelley speaks out after FBI arrest: 'Christians are being persecuted'

John-Henry speaks with Ryan Kelley, a devout Catholic, husband, and father of six who is running to be the Republican governor of Michigan. Early last month, Kelley was arrested by the FBI for attending the January 6th rally in Washington D.C.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJuly 1, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More