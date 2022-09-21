Michigan's pro-abortion ballot initiative is more radical than voters think: pro-life activist

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon chats with Anna Visser of the Michigan Right to Life on the state's upcoming ballot initiative to enshrine abortion as a "constitutional right." Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life! https://give.lifesitenews.com/

