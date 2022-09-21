Michigan's pro-abortion ballot initiative is more radical than voters think: pro-life activist
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon chats with Anna Visser of the Michigan Right to Life on the state's upcoming ballot initiative to enshrine abortion as a "constitutional right." Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life! https://give.lifesitenews.com/
The Van Maren ShowSeptember 21, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Michigan's pro-abortion ballot initiative is more radical than voters think: pro-life activist
-
The United Nations declared abortion a 'human right' and conservatives aren't talking about it
-
Women are pressured into abortions so universities can study harvested organs: pro-life attorney
-
Pro-life prisoner of conscience: God opened my eyes to what really happens during an abortion
-
Kermit Gosnell filmmaker recounts ‘deeply disturbing’ conversation with jailed abortionist